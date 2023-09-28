At this year’s Rennsport Reunion 7, Hot Wheels, in collaboration with Porsche and Mobil 1, unveiled the Dirtmeister to celebrate the automaker’s 75th anniversary. It’s a modified 1987 Porsche 944 that looks ready to complete a rally stage or two. The toy maker will offer the wicked build as a die-cast car on a made-to-order basis.

The full-size Porsche features a custom roll cage from Jimco Racing, one of the many modifications made to the vehicle. The most noticeable is the shooting brake upgrade from Kudensport, giving the vehicle a wagon-like appearance with just two doors.

Gallery: 1987 Porsche 944 Dirtmeister By Hot Wheels

7 Photos

Underneath the modified exterior are the off-road goodies. The 944 has Trophy Truck technology like coilover shocks with Eibach springs, Pirelli tires, and Triple R LED lights. Garmin’s Baja Tread XL navigation equipment and PCI’s race radio system complete the list of rugged upgrades, while Recaro seats keep the driver and passenger secured.

Hot Wheels will also induct the Dirtmeister into its Garage of Legends, a collection of its “most dramatic and striking vehicles.” This is the first Porsche to join the group of vehicles that includes inductees, such as the Twin Mill and the Bone Shaker, and this is its first life-size car collaboration with Porsche. Other cars in the Garage of Legends include the Deora II, the Beach Bomb, Bad to the Blade, and more than a few unique Chevrolet Camaro models.

Porsche and Hot Wheels first collaborated over 50 years ago. The toy maker introduced the Redline Porsche 917 in 1970. Since then, Hot Wheels has produced 54 unique Porsche models as die-cast cars.

There will be another chance to glimpse this wild Porsche build. The car will lead the first-ever Hot Wheels Legends Rally and be showcased at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour event on October 7 at the company’s California headquarters. This global event gives custom car builders from 15 countries the opportunity to have their build turned into a toy car.

This year’s Rennsport Reunion 7 started today, Thursday, September 28, and runs through Sunday, October 1, at Raceway Laguna Seca in California. Porsche packs the weekend with numerous events, including introducing the Mission X concept to America.