Two of the classic cars featured in The Grand Tour: One For The Road have seen a big spike in search volume.

James May drove a Triumph Stag; Richard Hammond had a Ford Capri.

The episode is the last motoring adventure for Clarkson, Hammond, and May as a trio.



The final episode of The Grand Tour has come and gone. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May entertained the masses for over two decades, leaving an indelible mark in the automotive world. As the trio drive into the sunset, they are generating renewed interest in the classic cars used for their final adventure. Well, two of them are, anyway.

That would be May and Hammond. Search traffic at Auto Trader is way up for the cars they drove in One For The Road. That's especially true for May's 1974 Triumph Stag, which has jumped 793 percent since the episode dropped last week. Granted, we have no idea how many people were searching for the British sports car before that, but we reckon the Mk I Ford Capri GXL that Hammond drove was already getting some clicks. After the episode, traffic for the old Ford went up 185 percent.

Curiously absent from Auto Trader's data is Clarkson's Lancia Montecarlo. Built primarily through the late 1970s, its sleek mid-engine shape incorporated a modest twin-cam four-cylinder making 120 horsepower. It's not a sought-after classic these days, and apparently, Clarkson driving one across Zimbabwe hasn't changed that.

"Classic cars like the Ford Capri and Triumph Stag have always held a special place in the hearts of British car enthusiasts," said Erin Barker, editorial director for Auto Trader. "The latest episode of The Grand Tour has brought these iconic models back into the spotlight, reminding viewers of their timeless appeal and that seeing their favorite fellow petrolheads driving them is part of the appeal."

The Grand Tour: One For The Road sees the iconic trio travel across Zimbabwe in three classic cars they always wanted. Not only does it mark the end of the series, but the end of their motoring partnership. The episode is available now on Amazon Prime.