The Grand Tour as we know it is coming to an end on September 13, when the final episode featuring hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May premieres on Amazon Prime. While the former Top Gear trio is stepping away for good, it won't be the end for The Grand Tour.

Hammond confirmed Amazon's plans to replace the three British presenters with new hosts for the next season, instead of killing off the show for good.

"It will be carrying on," Hammond told UK publication Metro. "The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing."

The 54-year-old host said he doesn't know who Amazon is considering to replace him, Clarkson, or May, but says whomever they pick must be enthusiasts.

"If you’re making any show that at its heart has a subject, whether it’s cooking, dancing or cars, the hosts, the primary makers of it, have to have that passion in their heart," he told Metro. "And we always did. You never had to be a car geek to watch our show. Plenty of people who weren’t did watch it, but it was important that we were the car geeks."

It's unclear right now where the Amazon and its new hosts will take The Grand Tour, but Hammond says it's out of his hands.

"That’s for people who are making it to decide," he said. "We’ll always be on hand to talk if they want to talk to us, absolutely. But it’s not for us to shape it anymore. We’re stepping away. We made the show that we made."