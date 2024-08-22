The Grand Tour Amazon series is coming to an end.

The show's final episode, titled "One for the Road," will see hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond drive across Zimbabwe in cars they've always wanted to own.

The special is set to premier on September 13 on Amazon Prime.

The ride is coming to an end. For many of today’s car enthusiasts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have been the dry-witted face of automotive television for over two decades. But they're about to have their last adventure together. The Grand Tour’s final episode, “One for the Road,” premieres on September 13 on Amazon Prime, and a new teaser provides our first official look at all the fun to come.

The three will embark across Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own. It looks like Clarkson is in a Lancia Montecarlo, Hammond in a Ford Capri 3.0-liter, and May in a Triumph Stag. The trailer doesn’t show much on-road action; instead, it focuses on the three hosts so many of us have come to love.

The Grand Tour first premiered in 2016 after the three left BBC’s Top Gear, which Clarkson had revived in the early 2000s. May joined the show in 2003, and it went on to become a worldwide cultural powerhouse fueled by rampant piracy in the early aughts. This lasted until Clarkson was fired from the show for punching a producer, which is when the three jumped to Amazon.

While the show highlighted the latest new cars, it was the holiday specials where the trio would buy cheap junkboxes to take on grand adventures across often inhospitable places that truly cemented their superstar status. They showed the world that cars are about so much more than metal and oil—they’re about the people you are with when you’re enjoying something together. That’s what makes them fun and unique.

As Clarkson says in the trailer, “So, for the last time, here we go.” Tune in on September 13, and maybe grab the tissue box. This is the end of an era.