We heard reports that The Grand Tour was ending—but now it's official. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are dissolving their TV partnership and closing up shop on their production company, W. Chump and Sons, for good.

According to The Daily Mail, the trio is parting ways after 21 years of hosting shows like BBC Top Gear and The Grand Tour on Prime Video. Rumors from December hinted that the upcoming Zimbabwe special would be the last time we see the three on TV together, and now we know it to be true.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

“We decided a long time ago. The one thing we wanted to be in control of is deciding when and where and how we landed,” Richard Hammond said in a statement earlier this year.

Clarkson and Hammond became the hosts of BBC Top Gear in 2002, and James May replaced the original third host, Jason Dawe, two seasons later. After 13 years on Top Gear, the BBC decided not to renew their contracts and the trio started The Grand Tour on Prime Video in 2016.

Jeremy Clarkson will continue filming his other Prime Video hit, Clarkson's Farm, while Hammond and May will likely have future spinoffs of their own. May has already filmed a few travel and cooking specials for Prime Video, while Hammond had a survival show in 2021 entitled, The Great Escapists, with co-host and former Mythbuster Tory Belleci.

As for The Grand Tour, rumors suggest that Prime Video could replace the three hosts and continue filming new seasons. We’ll have to wait and see.