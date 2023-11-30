Good news: The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May returns in 2024 with a special set in Zimbabwe. Bad news: This is reportedly the final episode of the show with the three iconic hosts, according to the BBC.

This might not be the end of The Grand Tour, though. "The BBC understands options are being explored for a new incarnation of the show," the news agency reports.

The Grand Tour premiered in November 2016 on Amazon Prime. Initially, it had a very similar format to the hosts' iteration of Top Gear, presented in segments for each episode. Later, the program transitioned to making longer specials featuring adventures in places like Scotland, France, Norway, and Central Europe.

Rumors first arose regarding The Grand Tour's demise in January 2023. Amazon Prime allegedly decided not to renew the show and the Clarkson's Farm program beyond their current contracts following Clarkson making controversial comments about Meghan Markle in December 2022.

The news about Clarkson, Hammond, and May leaving The Grand Tour comes shortly after the BBC canceled the Top Gear TV show for the foreseeable future. The broadcaster said it was "resting the show," suggesting the program could eventually return.

Top Gear's cancellation followed a filming crash involving host Freddie Flintoff in December 2022 in which First-aid rescuers had to airlift him to a hospital. The BBC reached a settlement with the former professional cricketer that was allegedly worth the equivalent of $11.3 million (9 million pounds).