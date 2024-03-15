Skoda intends to launch six EVs by 2026, and the most affordable of the bunch will be this pretentiously named Epiq. It’s scheduled to go on sale next year with a targeted starting price of €25,000, or roughly $27,000 at current exchange rates. Touted as being "small but epic," the brand's entry-level EV will be among the first models to embrace the fresh "Modern Solid" design language.

At around 4.1 meters (161.4 inches) long, you can think of it as an electric alternative to the Kamiq. However, the subcompact Skoda Epiq is destined to ride on a dedicated EV platform, likely the MEB Entry the Volkswagen Group has already announced. The architecture has been previewed by the German automotive conglomerate with last year's ID.2all concept. While VW is going the hatchback route, Skoda is cooking up this crossover.

Skoda Epiq concept

18 Photos

Even though it's shorter than the Kamiq we mentioned earlier, it's far more practical. The cargo capacity of 490 liters (17.3 cubic feet) is more than 20 percent higher thanks to the dedicated EV underpinnings, resulting in better packaging. The Czech marque remains tight-lipped about the other technical specifications, but it does say the unspecified battery pack is good for over 249 miles (400 kilometers) of range, presumably in the WLTP cycle.

The MEB Entry platform is intended for EVs with front-wheel drive whereas the regular MEB used by the bigger Enyaq comes with rear-wheel drive. The more expensive and powerful MEB-based models sold by the VW Group come with AWD by adding a front motor. It remains to be seen whether the MEB Entry models will get an all-paw setup at some point.

The Modern Solid design language per Skoda's marketing jargon will toughen up the appearance of future models. This Epiq has plastic body cladding around the wheel arches and unpainted sections of the rear bumpers. We also notice a pair of nifty roof rails, an illuminated rear badge, and slim lights at both ends.

Get the Motor1 Newsletter

The charging port is mounted on the front fender rather than at the back as is the case with the Enyaq. Contrasting orange accents are found inside and out, along with an interrupted light bar that goes across the wide grille. Overall, the Epiq looks to be more along the lines of a near-production prototype since it's unlikely to change all that much until 2025. Skoda calls it a design study rather than a concept.

Before the Epiq arrives in 2025, the bigger Elroq compact crossover will be officially unveiled later this year with an electric-only setup. These two will be joined by 2026 by the next-generation Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe. An Octavia-like wagon in EV flavor is also coming, along with a large three-row SUV previewed by the Vision 7S sans a combustion engine.