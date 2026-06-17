The Porsche Taycan Gains Eight Gears That Don't Actually Exist

The Breakdown All 2027 Porsche Taycan versions are available with an optional E-Shift button.

The paddles behind the steering wheel let drivers shift through the eight simulated gears.

There's even a virtual rev limiter to mimic the experience of a combustion-engine car further.

People tend to keep tabs on what others say, and more often than not, contradictions with previous statements emerge. Just a couple of years ago, Porsche said it had looked into giving the Taycan fake gear changes but ultimately didn’t see the point, arguing that the “electric engine is better than an ICE [internal combustion engine].” At the same time, Zuffenhausen questioned the viability of simulated gears, especially as the company still builds gasoline cars that let drivers shift through real gears.

Fast-forward to 2026, and Porsche has had a change of heart, introducing an E-Shift feature across the Taycan lineup. It adds a blue button on the steering wheel that activates eight simulated gears, which drivers can cycle through using the paddles behind the wheel. We’re told the shifting process is “molded to feel authentic,” and there’s even a virtual rev counter to echo combustion-engine cars.

Porsche didn’t stop there in its effort to mimic the experience of a comparable ICE car like the Panamera. There’s also a gear indicator with a shift light in the driver’s display. On top of that, E-Shift includes a virtual rev limiter. As if that weren’t enough, the artificial sound pumped through the speakers automatically adapts and varies from one Taycan version to another.

Photo by: Porsche

Porsche Is A Fan Of Hyundai's Fake Gears Tech

Although Porsche previously preferred to steer clear of simulated gear changes in an EV, recent statements hinted at a shift (pun intended) in thinking. Last November, Frank Moser, vice president of the 718 and 911 model lines, praised Hyundai’s N e-Shift system, which replicates an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission: "They made it really, really good."

In an interview a couple of weeks ago, Cayenne and Macan spokesperson Ben Weinberger also praised Hyundai's faux DCT:

'We’ll see what happens, but it is not a technology that we do not look at. It’s very interesting. To be honest, Hyundai did a really good job at it. If we do it, it will definitely be a Porsche-typical solution, but it would be too early to talk.'

Well, it’s already happening, though only for the Taycan. Ironically, the sedan's 2019 launch made it the first series-production EV with a proper two-speed transmission. Mounted at the rear, it pairs a first gear designed to maximize acceleration from a standstill with a second, longer gear that prioritizes efficiency at higher speeds.

2027 Porsche Taycan: Bigger Standard Battery, NACS Port

The changes for the 2027 model year go beyond the E-Shift feature. In North America, the Taycan, Taycan 4, and Taycan 4S now come standard with the larger 105-kWh battery pack. All variants except the flagship Turbo GT with the Weissach Package also gain a NACS charging port on the passenger side. Inside, there are software tweaks to the infotainment system, along with an updated smartphone tray featuring a magnetic ring mount and 25-watt charging power.

Porsche kicks off deliveries in the United States this fall, with pricing starting at $114,250 (including destination and handling fees) for the base rear-wheel-drive model. The newly added E-Shift is standard on the Turbo GT and optional on all other trims and body styles.

2027 Porsche Taycan 6 Source: Porsche

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: We’re skeptical that simulated gear changes will convince more people to walk into a dealership and buy a Taycan. Demand for Porsche’s first EV has fallen sharply in recent years, dropping from a peak of 41,296 units in 2021 to less than half that in 2025, when only 16,339 vehicles were sold. Those who want the real thing are more likely to choose a Panamera, and for a manual experience, a 911.

It’s becoming increasingly likely that artificial gear changes won’t remain a novelty among performance EVs. Beyond Hyundai and Porsche, Mercedes-AMG’s new GT 4-Door Coupe features an AMGFORCE Sport+ drive mode that delivers simulated gear shifts via the paddles, mimicking the company’s nine-speed automatic transmission. BMW's electric M3 coming next year is going to have a similar feature.

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