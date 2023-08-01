Skoda is giving the Scala and Kamiq a mid-cycle update bringing an assortment of changes inside and out. Riding on the VW Group's MQB A0 platform, the hatchback and crossover benefit from redesigned headlights with optional matrix LED tech. The Czech brand has also tweaked the grilles and taillights, with the high-riding model now featuring L-shaped reflectors. In the case of the hatch, there are sportier aprons taking after the Vision RS concept.

The Mladá Boleslav automaker is also freshening up the wheel catalog with new designs, some of which now come with aero inserts. These alloys go up to 18 inches in size and have silver or black accents. Go for the Scala and you can choose from nine exterior colors, including an exclusive Steel Grey. The hatchback's optional extended rear window with black glass remains available. Get the Kamiq and it comes with nine paint jobs, including Phoenix Orange, plus a two-tone finish with black A-pillars, side mirror caps, and roof.

2024 Skoda Scala facelift

43 Photos

Stepping inside, the cars fitted with automatic climate control have a revised panel described as being more intuitive than before. Skoda is using more recycled materials for the upholstery, mats, and flooring, while renewable materials such as hemp and kenaf are used for the door cards and a section of the headliner. The range-topping Monte Carlo models get adjustable LED ambient lighting as standard, along with several sporty touches like the integrated headrests for the front seats that provide greater lateral support.

Underneath the hood, you'll only find TSI evo2 engines as there are no TDI powertrains. Yes, the 2024 Scala and Kamiq will not be available with diesel engines. That isn't all too surprising since automakers are gradually dropping oil-burners from their small cars in light of stricter emissions regulations in the European Union.

Consequently, the duo will be available with a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI delivering 95 hp (75 kW) through a five-speed manual gearbox or a more potent variant with 115 hp (85 kW) paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission DSG. Step up to the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI with 150 hp (110 kW) and it too has the same M6 and DSG7 gearbox choices. The bigger engine also benefits from cylinder deactivation tech to save fuel by turning off two of the cylinders when their power is not necessary.

For the Scala, Skoda has engineered a rough road suspension that boosts ground clearance by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). Both cars can be ordered with a sportier suspension that brings the hatchback closer to the road by 15 mm (0.6 in) while the Kamiq crossover is lowered by 10 mm (0.4 in).

2024 Skoda Kamiq facelift

34 Photos

As standard, the vehicles now have an eight-inch driver's display but you can upgrade to a 10.25-inch setup. On the lesser versions, Skoda installs an 8.25-inch touchscreen with two rotary buttons, or you can get the larger 9.2-inch infotainment. Two 15-watt USB-C ports are standard, and you can add an extra port mounted in the interior mirror to hook up a dashcam.

With the facelift, the Scala and Kamiq gain extra Simply Clever features borrowed from other models, such as smartphone pockets on the backs of the front seats and a removable box on the central tunnel's hump.

On the safety side, up to nine airbags are available. There's also Crew Protect which automatically closes all windows and tightens the front seat belts if it detects an imminent collision.

Skoda is updating the trim structure by offering Essence, Selection, and Monte Carlo grades, complemented by six design variants, a few equipment packages, and several individual options.