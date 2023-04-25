Skoda held a press conference today to announce plans for a veritable EV onslaught with no fewer than six models coming by 2026 to cover various segments of the market. Leading the way will be a "Compact" model scheduled to go on sale next year as the Elroq. It's being developed as an electric successor to the Karoq and will be about 4.5 meters (177.1 inches) long.

2025 will be a particularly busy year as the Czech marque intends to introduce the second-generation Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe along with an entry-level EV to be manufactured by SEAT in Spain. Simply known as the "Small" for the time being, the subcompact model will be around 4.1 meters (161.4 inches) long and offer cargo capacity like the Scala while carrying a starting price of approximately €25,000.

Six Skoda EVs coming by 2026

30 Photos

Perhaps the most interesting of the six will be the "Combi" due in 2026. Skoda mentions it'll be an Octavia-like wagon at about 4.7 meters (185 inches) long. During the same year, the "Space" will join the lineup as a seven-seater SUV with "enormous interior space" while being 4.9 meters (193 inches) long. The three-row family vehicle has already been previewed by the 2022 Vision 7S concept.

To make it happen, the Volkswagen Group brand will invest €5.6 billion ($6.1B) by 2027 in these six vehicles that are set to feature the brand's new "Modern Solid" design language. Skoda wants sales of EVs to account for 70 percent of total annual deliveries by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the extended electric portfolio is being previewed through "car sculptures" giving us a vague idea of the new styling direction across several segments.

In related news, Skoda mentions the next-generation Superb liftback and wagon along with the Kodiaq will both premiere this fall and will offer plug-in hybrid powertrains. The ICE versions are going to be powered by the brand's "most advanced gasoline and diesel engines."