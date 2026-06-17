 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Ford Thinks It Has A Solution To Its Recall Problem

Ford is already seeing results from a new engine teardown program in its warranty data.  

Ford Mustang Dark Horse Coyote 5.0-Liter V8
Photo by: Ford
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 11:07am ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

The Breakdown

  • Ford is tearing down engines every day in an effort to reduce recalls.  
  • The automaker is already seeing results with a ‘rapid decline’ in warranty claims.  
  • Ford has issued 50 recalls so far this year after issuing 153 last year, the most of any automaker.  

Ford has a recall problem, but the Blue Oval is coming up with ways to try to curb it. The company has started tearing down an engine a day at its factories to uncover problems before they turn into larger headaches for owners.  

The automaker has been first in issuing recalls over the last few years, with 152 in 2025 for nearly 13million vehicles. So far this year, Ford has issued more than 50 recalls, but the plan is "providing real insight on how to protect quality, according to Neil Wilson, Ford’s Essex engine plant manager, in an interview with Road & Track.  

Ford Mustang GTD Interior

Ford Mustang GTD Engine

The results are already apparent in the data, with a "rapid decline" in warranty claims, Wilson told the publication. That should eventually result in Ford issuing fewer recalls.

When an engine is pulled from the assembly line, it undergoes a series of tests. The results can help employees identify potential problems by showing them where to look specifically.  

What do you think?
View
Comments

Wilson told Road & Track that the program is “providing real insight on how to protect quality, and it's no longer a reactive tool.”

Motor1’s Take: Ford is pulling out all the stops to improve the quality of its vehicles. Recalls have plagued the automaker for the last several years, and the automaker has been adamant that it is working to reduce them. If it must tear down one engine a day, that is just the cost of doing business.  

The Latest Recalls

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Has One Of The Most Unusual Recalls We've Ever Seen
Honda Recalls 880,000 SUVs For Wheels That Could Fall Off
Ford Recalls Half A Million SUVs Over Potential Interior Safety Issue
Nissan Recalls Over 50,000 SUVs For Blank Screens

Source: Road & Track

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ford Recalls Half A Million SUVs Over Potential Interior Safety Issue

This Startling Statistic Is Why Seatbelt Reminders Have Gotten So Annoying

The Cars Americans Drive The Most—And The Least

Heavy-Duty Trucks Are Finally Getting The Safety Ratings They Need

2027 Ford Explorer ST Goes Dark With New Sinister Package

The Porsche Taycan Gains Eight Gears That Don't Actually Exist

Dealership Sells F-150. Then It Immediately Ends Up In The Service Department: 'Buy Them Lunch'