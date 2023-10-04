We honestly wouldn't want to be among the Enyaq Coupe RS early adopters because Skoda is now improving the high-performance electric SUV. That makes it less than two years old, having been unveiled in January 2022. The conventionally shaped variant is even newer considering the Czech brand introduced the Enyaq RS in October 2022. Fast forward to October 2023, the dynamic duo is getting two essential upgrades – more power and extra range.

The 2024 model year has officially landed in the United Kingdom with a substantial jump in output of 40 horsepower. The dual motors now produce a combined 335 hp to make Skoda's already most powerful production car even more potent, eclipsing the forthcoming 261-hp 2024 Superb. Thanks to the newly gained electric punch, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run takes five and a half seconds, which is a full second quicker than before.

2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Extra power typically comes at the expense of range but that's not the case here as the 2024 Enyaq is more efficient than its predecessor. The electric motors have been recalibrated and there's new power management software to unlock 15 miles of extra range for the regular RS for a grand total of 336 miles (541 kilometers). Go for the "coupe" and you'll get an additional 16 miles (26 kilometers), so 340 miles (547 kilometers) of WLTP range.

The news keeps getting better since Skoda is also boosting DC charging from 135 kW to 175 kW, which will slash eight minutes from the time it takes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent. The task is now accomplished in around 28 minutes.

Elsewhere, the 2024 model year comes along with revisions to the graphics used by the digital instrument cluster, head-up display, and the infotainment system. Earlier this year, the Enyaq gained a luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement trim level.

It's worth noting Skoda has already teased the second-generation Enyaq for a 2025 release when its sleeker sibling with a sloping roofline is also set to hit the market.