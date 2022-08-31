Listen to this article

Skoda is ready to kick off the next stage in its electrification strategy, previewing a future production EV with the Vision 7S concept. The study takes the shape of a seven-seat boxy SUV with a zero-emissions powertrain and a new design language. The Czech automaker says the new styling combines robustness, functionality, and authenticity, which are three of the brand’s core virtues.

The Vision 7S is Skoda’s first model to wear the company’s new Tech-Deck Face front end which is characterized by a massive bumper with integrated seven vertical slats. The one in the middle has a contrasting orange accent, while the entire section is underlined by an aluminum protection panel integrated into the lower apron. A wide flat grille is surrounded by new T-shaped headlights positioned far out to the edges.

Gallery: Skoda Vision 7S

17 Photos

The rear end follows a similar design concept with T-shaped taillights matching the form of the headlights. The same can be said about the vertical slats, which match the layout at the front. The vehicle rides on massive 22-inch wheels with a closed-off design for better aerodynamics. Another highlight of the Vision 7S’ boxy body is the flat roofline which slopes to the rear and features a stylish roof spoiler. The concept is also Skoda’s first model with a matt body color.

The interior is a typical Skoda job with a minimalistic layout and smart solutions. Suicide doors unveil a roomy and airy space with seats for up to seven passengers. Most of the materials come from sustainable sources and the entire cabin is leather-free. The floor, for example, is made of recycled old tires, while the fabrics are made of recycled polyester yarns. Thankfully, there are physical buttons for some of the functions positioned below the free-floating infotainment screen.

The Vision 7S is based on the Modular Electrification Toolkit platform and previews Skoda’s new brand identity. It is powered by an electric powertrain with a big 89 kWh battery pack positioned within the floor. The automaker promises up to 373 miles (600 kilometers) of range and rapid charging with up to 200 kilowatts.