Listen to this article

The Volkswagen ID.2all concept previews a production model that the automaker will reveal for the European market in 2025. The company is designing the EV to have its price start at under 25,000 euros ($26,331 at today’s exchange rate). The production version of the ID.2all is one of ten new EVs the automaker plans to launch by 2026.

Volkswagen says the ID.2all will be as spacious as a Golf but as affordable as a Polo. It’ll ride on the latest evolutionary MEB Entry platform, which will allow it to become the first ID model with front-wheel drive.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.2all Concept

23 Photos

The EV measures 4,050 millimeters (159.4 inches) long, 1,812 mm (71.3 in) wide, and 1,530 mm (60.2 in) high, with 2,600 mm (102.3 in) between the wheels. It’s shorter than the Golf, but they have similar wheelbases. The EV’s layout allows it to pack a lot of stuff, offering 490 to 1,330 liters (17.3 to 46.9 cubic feet) of cargo capacity.

The concept features a 166-kilowatt (222-horsepower) electric motor, which can propel the EV to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in less than seven seconds. It can reach 160 kph (99 mph), with up to 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) of range on tap, based on the WLTP.

The concept previews a new yet familiar-looking design language for the brand. The C-pillar takes inspiration from the first Golf, which the automaker accented with a completely straight side contour and window line.

The front has a friendly face with a full-width lighting element between the headlights, which all sit above a smiling lower bumper. The rear has simple taillights, with the bumper featuring a prominent black diffuser. The ID.2all also ushers in a new look for the cabin.

Inside, the Volkswagen features a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system it calls “self-explanatory.” Underneath the screen is a newly developed HVAC control panel with illuminated buttons, while a control knob in the center console controls the menus.

In the middle of the new air conditioning stack is a thumbwheel to control the volume, addressing complaints about the lack of physical buttons in the brand’s electric vehicles. There’s a new steering wheel, too, with a simplified layout for the controls – one thumbwheel and two buttons on each stalk.

This year, Volkswagen will launch the new ID.3, the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz, and the ID.7. The automaker will have a compact electric SUV ready in 2026, and it’s also working on an EV with a starting price under 20,000 euros (21,065 at today’s exchange rates). We hope both of VW’s affordable EVs arrive in the US.