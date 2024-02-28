For the second time in seven years, a total solar eclipse will soon cross the United States. As it happens, Ford is holding one of its Bronco Off-Roadeo events in Texas on April 8, the date of the eclipse. In fact, Bronco owners attending the party will be smack-dab in the line of totality. And to mark the celestial event, Ford will reveal a special blackout package for the Bronco Raptor.

We won't compare black vehicle trim to one of the most incredible, transcendental experiences one can have in a lifetime, partially because details of the package won't be revealed until then. Presumably, it involves black bits and badging for the highest Bronco trim, but we won't know for sure until Ford reveals the truck in full after the eclipse. It begins around 11:07 AM Pacific time in the South Pacific Ocean, and those in the path of totality will enjoy over four minutes of peak darkness depending on the location. For attendees at the Bronco Off-Roadeo near Austin, that happens around 1:35 PM Central time. Provided the skies are clear, of course.

There is a price to pay for experiencing the eclipse with Bronco owners. The event costs $1,995 and spans two days of adventuring for up to four people. The price includes five meals, guided off-road tails slots, and two nights of camping. This is done to help alleviate traffic concerns as people flock to the 115-mile-wide path of totality in the region. Ford expects 4 minutes and 13 seconds of totality, some of the longest times to be experienced in this eclipse. Those only interested in a day trip can join up for $595.

Ford opened up Bronco Off-Roadeo events to non-Bronco owners last year, but this one is exclusive to owners, including those with a Bronco Sport. Former Off-Roadeo attendees and future buyers with new Bronco reservations in the system are also eligible to sign up.

"94 percent of people who attend Bronco Off-Roadeo give it a 5-star review, according to our surveys," said Matt Simpson, general manager for Ford Enthusiast Vehicles. "Now we’re offering Bronco and Bronco Sport customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that adds another star to the mix."

Get the Motor1 Newsletter Sign Up Today

The 2024 total solar eclipse will be visible to some degree throughout the entire continental US. Totality will occur in several major cities including Dallas, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Niagara Falls. Places like Memphis, St. Louis, Detroit, and Pittsburgh will be near totality. But speaking as someone who experienced a fully eclipsed sun for just under two minutes in 2017, your author recommends totality. No words or photos do this justice. It truly is transcendental.

If you miss this one, the next total eclipse crosses part of Europe and the Arctic region in August 2026. However, those in North America will have to wait until 2044 for another go at home.