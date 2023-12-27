Creativity abounds in the vanlife world. Perusing our collection of camper posts from the last 12 months, we're continually amazed at how the same basic van shape on the outside can become something truly unique within.

We're also amazed by the popularity of stealth campers these days. There's something to be said about not drawing attention to yourself, not unlike the appeal of sneaky sleepers that look mundane but pack the punch of a gazillion-dollar supercar. Sleeper has a more literal meaning in the camping world, and we love to see these neat projects come to life.

We also have truck toppers, a pop-top EV, and perhaps the largest do-it-yourself RV conversion we've ever seen on our list for 2023. So let's jump in for another look at some of the amazing campers we saw this year.

We found this unassuming Isuzu box truck on YouTube in August, but it was actually built four years ago. It's the epitome of stealth, right down to big scuffs on the box. Inside you'll find a mix of utilitarian style with one of the nicest camper bathrooms we've seen. It's got bunk beds, a big kitchen, and the rear loading ramp opens to reveal two huge glass doors. It's four-wheel drive, and with a tilt cab, access to the GM-sourced engine makes for easy maintenance.

What this Mercedes lacks in style, it makes up for in cost. The interior is relatively straightforward with lots of cabinets and counter space, and there's a small bathroom between the kitchen and rear work area. It's packed with tech, including a large TV and a security system that incorporates several cameras. And it was built for less than $10,000.

There is nothing stealthy about this massive Volvo-based motorhome. From its RV-style stripes to the borderline hilarious 378-inch wheelbase, this is clearly a home on wheels that happens to have a fifth-wheel hitch on the back for hooking up a trailer. Inside is total luxury with snazzy cabinets, a large kitchen with full-size appliances, and a wet bathroom. It's built by ARI Legacy Sleepers, and it's safe to say it costs a tad more than $10,000.

Space is always an issue with pickup-mounted camper shells, but ioCamper debuted an interesting solution back in March. Instead of a slide-out design to offer a bit more space, the back wall of this camper folds down to reveal fold-up walls. The exterior portion of the wall hinges upward to create a roof, effectively doubling the interior space. The result is something pickup-sized when driving, but RV-sized when you reach the campground.

Not long after finding the Isuzu camper, we came upon yet another off-road box truck hiding a tiny home inside. The Fuso is a bit smaller, and exterior windows take away a bit of the stealth factor. But the interior is amazing with a large stove and a stunning wood countertop. The rear gate folds down to make a porch, and the owner has $37,000 invested all total – including the Mitsu's purchase price.

One doesn't simply stop at the local camper dealership to get a drop-in topper for the GMC Hummer EV. EarthCruiser stepped in to offer a solution, and it's a pretty innovative one at that. There isn't much room in the Hummer's bed, so this appropriately named GMC Hummer EarthCruiser gets a streamlined carbon fiber bed shell with a pop-up roof that creates 80 inches of headroom. There's a small shower and toilet, and since it's designed for an electric truck, it has a 605-watt onboard solar power system.

Technically a truck-based camper, the Denali 3S from Rugged Mountain Custom RV doesn't mount to the bed. It is the bed, and to make it a bit more spacious, three slide-out sections add room to the sides and rear. Inside you'll find an upscale living space that includes a small gas fireplace in the kitchen. It's not for the faint of heart, however. Prices start at $74,900 and that doesn't include the medium-duty truck required to carry it.

Without a doubt, the Sprinter is an extremely popular van for camper conversions. However, we don't often see one with bunk beds, especially in the short 144-inch wheelbase version. Advanced RV built this one based on designs from an architect; the bunk beds leave enough space for a surprisingly large kitchen and a full bathroom. Such a combination can be tough to install in a larger Sprinter, never mind the short-wheelbase model.

Some might argue that a stealth camper has to be white, but this windowless black ProMaster doesn't stand out by any means. Inside it has everything you need, including an innovative pop-up shower, toilet, a small kitchen, and it's decked out in a beautiful combination of white with warm wood tones.

Don't you dare call this a tiny home. There's a full-size washer and dryer on the second (yes, second) floor of this converted big rig trailer. Accessing the top floor is done through a spiral staircase, and while most RVs struggle to combine a toilet and shower in one space, this one has them separated. Aside from the kitchen, dining, and bedroom, there's a special theater room with a 75-inch TV. And at the back, you'll find a garage big enough for a motorcycle and a jet ski.