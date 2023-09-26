The outside of this trailer looks like something you'd use to haul stuff like lawn equipment or other bulky. However, stepping inside reveals an appearance like a cozy cabin deep in the woods. This custom creation is where artist and sign maker Caley Cason lives with his cat.

The exterior has a window and propane tanks, which are the only giveaways that this isn't a run-of-the-mill travel trailer. A solar panel is on the roof, but most folks would never see the top of this build.

Caley bought the trailer for $8,500 and did the construction to convert it into a tiny home in his driveway. In total, he has spent about $25,000 and put in around 500 hours of labor to reach the cabin's current state. For a while, he lived inside while building the interior.

The interior offers 88 square feet of space. Caley says the styling takes inspiration from old apothecaries. He makes extensive use of wood. The carved cabinets with tree motifs remind us of an alpine chalet. A fake tree trunk holds wires for hooking up faerie lights on the ceiling. Neon accent lighting creates a fantastical appearance in the trailer when they're on.

The kitchen includes a sink with a wood cutting board on top. The shelves include lots of cubbies so that Caley can see what's in each jar. He has a two-burner gas stove to cook on. He has 30 gallons of fresh water capacity. There are neat touches like a carved deer head and a custom holder for a cleaver.

There's also a full bathroom. The shower tray is a tank for giving water to livestock and provides enough space for Caley to take a bath.

The work area consists of a standing desk and a shelf for his computer. It's directly in front of the window so he can look outside. A lower shelf is for his cat.

The rear is the space for Caley's bed. He mounts it off the ground and uses the space below to store his clothes.

Caley lives in Boulder, Colorado. He doesn't mention taking his stealthy tiny home trailer anywhere else, but he has an SUV for towing it. The little house is anonymous enough on the outside that most folks wouldn't look twice at him pulling this down the road and then parking it somewhere for a night's sleep.

