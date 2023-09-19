Scarlett and Seth Eskelund are on their 12th van build, and the latest one is a culmination of everything they know about creating a stealthy motorhome. From the outside, this Ram ProMaster looks anonymous. Stepping inside reveals a modern living space with lots of hidden details.

Opening the sliding door immediately reveals the elegant bathroom. There's a skylight on the roof for enjoying natural sunlight while getting clean. The walls are Roman clay. A sliding door provides privacy and prevents water from getting into the rest of the cabin. The composting toilet hides behind a small door and slides out on a drawer.

The rest of the living space has a warm color tone with lots of brown and beige shades. The couple extensively uses wood veneer throughout the interior, too.

The kitchen features a clean and minimalist design that keeps the appliances hidden. The fridge is behind a wood-paneled door. A gas cooktop is in a drawer, and there's a small toaster oven for other food preparation needs. The drawers and cupboards provide places for storing food and utensils.

Two benches conceal neat details. One of them hides the litter box for the couple's two cats. The other opens to reveal a bag for collecting dirty laundry.

The rear area has a U-shaped couch with a swiveling table in the middle. This area converts into the bed, with storage underneath the cushions.

The couple uses low-profile equipment on the roof to maintain the stealthy appearance. There are 600 watts of marine-grade solar panels that people can walk on. A flat-mounted Starlink receiver is also up there. The air conditioning condenser is underneath the van, so it is out of sight.

Motor1.com reached out to the couple for more details about building this van. We haven't yet heard back from them.

Stealth camper van builds seem to be increasingly popular. We recently saw a custom Isuzu box truck with an unassuming exterior and a luxurious cabin. A modified Mercedes Sprinter followed a similar design ethos and packed a kitchen and bathroom into a small physical footprint.