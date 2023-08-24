Following a teaser from earlier this month, EarthCruiser – the overland adventure travel and camping specialist company – has taken the wraps off the all-electric GMC Hummer EarthCruiser. It is an overland upfit solution that integrates onto the electric truck’s chassis and provides adventurers a combination of state-of-the-art technology and comfort, both on-road and off-road. The public will have their first glimpse of the fully functional Hummer EarthCruiser upfit at the Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado, on display from August 25 to 27.

At the heart of the overlander's appeal is its dedication to sustainability and off-grid capability. EarthCruiser's collaboration with GMC starts with a carbon-fiber house seamlessly integrated into the EV’s chassis. A remarkable 605-watt onboard solar power system, combined with a 6-kilowatt-hour 12V lithium battery setup, grants an estimated seven days of off-grid power autonomy. This allows adventurers to power essential appliances like refrigerators or freezers, ensuring sustenance even during extended trips.

Emphasizing adaptability, the EarthCruiser upfit features a tri-layered insulated pop-up roof camper shell, enabling exploration in any season. The thoughtfully designed interior boasts functionality and storage optimization, including appliances, shower facilities, outlets, storage, and even a flat-pack toilet. The RV full-size bed offers a comfortable resting place on all types of terrain, while the intuitive 7.0-inch touchscreen control panel simplifies vehicle management.

Other essential camping equipment includes a 13.5-gallon freshwater tank and a 7-gallon grey water tank, integrated exterior LED scene lights, exterior gear storage, dimmable interior lighting, onboard 12-volt water heater, and others. In terms of interior space, the living area offers 80 inches of standing headroom at the entry, 76 inches on the step in the hallway, and 35 inches in the bed area.

Expected to be available to Hummer EV owners in 2024 through EarthCruiser’s retail network, the overlanding upfit falls outside the scope of GM's New Vehicle Limited Warranty and the automaker is not responsible for independent-supplier alterations. EarthCruiser first announced its project based on the Hummer EV back in March this year and five months later, it is almost completely ready to go on sale.