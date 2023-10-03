A bus might not seem like a lot of space, but a family of five fits is making it work. A new video explores a converted bus that is the home to three growing kids and their parents, and it’s packed with amenities.

The 2004 International school bus features a minimalistic design inside with a long couch and bar at the front. There’s extra storage underneath the sofa and a row of cabinets above the bar that extend down over the split kitchen area.

A large, deep sink is on one side, while a propane cooktop and stove occupy the other. It sits next to the apartment-sized refrigerator, which isn’t the only super-sized thing about the build. It also has a raised roof with 10 extra inches, which was the hardest part of the conversion.

Down the hall is the bathroom and the kids’ custom bunk beds. Each child has a separate space, with additional storage under two bunks. The bathroom is small but features a composting toilet, a small sink, and a stand-up shower, which gets its water from the 100-gallon fresh water tank underneath the bed.

The family kept most of the windows at the back of the bus for the main bedroom, which is separated from the rest of the bus with a folding door. It has a full-size mattress that’s not as thick as a typical bed, with the water heater and pump also hiding in the storage space underneath. A headboard at the top provides additional storage.

On top of the bus are 2,000 watts of solar panels, providing several days of power on the road. The family tows its Jeep Wrangler behind the bus, and the vehicle retains its emergency exit door, giving access to additional storage underneath the main bed.

The bus might not be as conspicuous as other recent stealth campers we have covered, but the family is making the most of it as they travel across the country visiting National Parks. The bus cost $5,000, with an additional $70,000 spent to turn it into a camper and the family doing most of the work.