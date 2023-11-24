Even though Porsche's sales charts are dominated by the Macan and Cayenne, demand for the Panamera remains strong enough to warrant a new model. The third generation has been subjected to an extensive teaser campaign in recent months, but it all ends today with the world premiere. We've already seen the thoroughly modernized interior, and now the final pieces of camouflage are about to be removed to reveal what we believe will be an evolutionary exterior design.

More electrified than ever before, the 2024 Panamera has already been confirmed to offer a choice between four plug-in hybrid powertrains. The variants badged as E-Hybrid will get a larger 25.9-kWh battery pack for greater all-electric range and there's also going to be a more powerful electric motor built into the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In its most potent form at launch, the new generation will push out somewhere in the region of 650 hp from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 working with an e-motor.

Next-gen Porsche Panamera interior

There will also be V6 versions of the new Panamera, with all combustion engines engineered to meet the forthcoming Euro 7 standard. Some will be electrified while others will skip hybridization, therefore giving customers several versions to choose from. At the very top, there's likely going to be a Turbo S E-Hybrid with some serious power considering the range-topping Cayenne packs a monstrous 729 hp.

Turbo models will wear an updated Porsche crest featuring a special gray finish dubbed "Turbonite" to set them apart from the lesser variants. We also know the engineers have worked on upgraded air suspensions with two-valve shock absorbers benefiting independent compression and rebound. At an additional cost, customers will be able to opt for active damper control.

With Porsche estimating EVs will account for over 80 percent of annual deliveries by 2030, it effectively means this will be the final Panamera with combustion engines. That makes sense considering the next-generation Macan, Cayenne, and 718 Boxster/Cayman have already been confirmed as EV-only models. The larger three-row SUV coming in the second half of the decade won't be offered with combustion engines either.