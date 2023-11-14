Porsche discreetly updated its desirable crest in June to mark the company's 75th anniversary. For an extra dose of exclusivity, stepping up to a Turbo model now gets you a special badge that eschews the traditional gold finish for a new Turbonite look created by experts from the Porsche Color & Trim division.

It's the same Porsche branch responsible for the body colors, including those pricey hues offered through the Paint-To-Sample (PTS) program. Turbonite won't be used just for the badge, as Turbo models will also have the rear lettering painted in this special color. The borders of the side windows are going to have the same look, much like what Porsche refers to as the Daylight Opening (DLO). That's a fancy way of saying the side glass area, between the front and rear pillars.

Based on which Turbo model you go for, Turbonite will also adorn the aero blades and spokes of the wheels as well as the inlays in the front aprons. The crest adorning the front of the car and alloys will be given the same appearance to round off the changes on the outside. For the cabin, the badge on the steering wheel will adopt the same freshly painted logo. In addition, many elements such as certain buttons, belt straps, and trim strips will receive the Turbonite treatment.

But wait, there's more. Opting for a beefy Turbo model with a black interior will give customers the possibility to have Zuffenhausen's high-end car with contrasting Turbonite accents for the yarn on the seats. It'll also be applied to the door cards, instrument panel, and even the floor mats.

Leading the way will be the hotly anticipated third-generation Panamera, set to debut on November 24. That means the Panamera will get the Turbo treatment from day one; Porsche has already announced a Turbo E-Hybrid model with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and an electric motor good for a combined output of about 650 horsepower.

The electrified punch will enable the stately four-door to reach 62 mph in a claimed 2.9 seconds. It'll route power to both axles via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the e-motor will get its juice from a 25.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The hybrid Panamera will get an estimated electric range of 25 miles with the large five-door PHEV projected to weigh somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,380 pounds.

Porsche divulged these figures to us when we drove a prototype of the new Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid earlier this year. A more potent S version is expected to arrive later in the lifecycle, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the German luxury marque already has a 729-hp hybrid V8 for the latest Cayenne.