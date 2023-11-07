Ahead of its November 24 world premiere, the third-generation Porsche Panamera reveals its thoroughly modernized interior that takes a page from the Taycan's book. Much like the all-electric sedan, the sporty liftback has few conventional controls since most functions are accessed through the screens or the touch-sensitive keys mounted on the center console.

It boasts a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, joined by a center touchscreen and another display on the passenger side of the dashboard. The center console incorporates electrically adjustable air vents and a storage area that can hold more stuff than before. In the back, Porsche has installed another touchscreen allowing rear occupants to access a variety of settings, including media, navigation, and ambient lighting.

Much like the outgoing model, the new Panamera is getting a longer-wheelbase Executive variant with greater rear legroom and newly contoured seats for improved comfort during those long trips. For the first time in the model's history, there's a new leather-free upholstery option that combines Race-Tex and Pepita fabric.

Although it's a big and heavy car that can comfortably seat at least four people, the revamped Panamera has a driver-centric cabin with most of the functions easily accessible. To that end, the driving mode selector is found on the steering wheel, which also incorporates the toggle switch for going through the menus on the digital instrument cluster. You can also operate the optional head-up display from the steering wheel.

To the right of the steering wheel is the gear selector, and by moving it from its traditional spot, Porsche has decluttered the area between the front seats. Other changes include a continuous light strip and better seat foam materials. Hopefully, there will be an option to replace the glossy black surfaces with something that's less of a fingerprint magnet as it only looks good in official images.

When we drove a prototype of the new Panamera back in August, we asked Porsche about whether there would be a more practical wagon version again. It's not looking good as someone from the Zuffenhausen crew said few customers have purchased the outgoing model as a Sport/Cross Turismo. All four prototypes part of the media drive event organized in Spain were the hatchback. In addition, we don't remember seeing spy shots of a long-roof model.