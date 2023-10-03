There are Guinness World Records for loads of things you'd never expect. For example, the Suzuki SUVs at the Jimny Gathering 2023 in Clarens, South Africa, earned the achievement of "Most cars to switch on their lights simultaneously" when 796 owners switched on the vehicle's headlamps.

The Jimny Gathering ran from September 22 through 24, 2023, and the record attempt happened on the 24th. The rules stated that the owners had to turn on their vehicle's lights within five seconds for the effort to count.

Gallery: 2023 Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

49 Photos

In addition to the Guinness Record attempt, visitors to the Jimny Gathering were able to take part in an off-road journey through the Maluti Mountains in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park. Suzuki also hosted the Safari Town Music Festival at the Clarens Town Square, featuring South African bands and DJs. There were also food stalls, bars, and local craft vendors there.

In January 2023, Suzuki introduced the five-door Jimny (gallery above). It's 157 inches long, whereas the existing three-door global variant is 143.5 inches. The 102-inch wheelbase is 13.3 inches longer than the smaller model. The width doesn't change. At least in India, buyers get a mild-hybrid 1.5-liter four-cylinder producing 105 horsepower and 99 pound-feet of torque. The engine connects to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The transfer case offers 2WD-high, 4WD-high, and 4WD-low settings.

Suzuki also debuted the Jimny Heritage edition in a limited run of 300 units for the Australian market. It comes in Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White, or Medium Grey. Retro-tinged decals adorn the body, and there are red mudflaps.

The Jimny Rhino edition is limited to 30 units for Malaysia. It features special decals on the body, a skid plate for the differential, and aluminum cladding on the side sills and front bumper.

Suzuki also confirms that an electric Jimny is under development. No technical details are available yet. The company is preparing six EVs. The first of them will arrive in 2024, and all of them will join the lineup by 2030.