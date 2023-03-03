Listen to this article

Much like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the Suzuki Jimny is one of the few cars impossible not to love. It's adorably small, relatively affordable, and with serious off-road chops. Launched in 1970, it was the company's first global commercial success and is still going strong more than half a century later. To celebrate the model’s illustrious past, a Heritage special edition is now available in Australia.

Capped at only 300 examples, the Jimny Heritage is based on the GLX trim level and comes fitted with red mudflaps front and rear, with the latter featuring Suzuki embossing. Retro-flavored body decals are included, and customers can order the vehicle with a Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White, or Medium Grey paint finish. All cars ride on 15-inch alloys and are sold exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive.

2023 Suzuki Jimny Heritage

8 Photos

To sweeten the pot, Suzuki adds a Jimny Heritage cargo tray and a badge to denote it's a limited-run version. Being a GLX version, it comes nicely equipped with automatic LED headlights, front fog lights, reversing camera, and safety systems such as lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking. Inside, there's a seven-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a two-speaker sound system, a leather steering wheel, satellite navigation, and climate control.

Prices start at $33,490 (that's Australian dollars), plus $695 for one of the three optional paints as only white is standard.

We'll remind you Suzuki unveiled at the beginning of the year a longer, five-door Jimny. A couple of weeks later, it teased a purely electric version scheduled to arrive later this decade. The EV was primarily announced for Europe where the conventionally powered model had to be temporarily retired before coming back as a commercial vehicle. Why? Due to the EU's stricter emissions regulations.