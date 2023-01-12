Listen to this article

After years of rumors and months of spy shots, Suzuki has finally unveiled the Jimny 5-Door. For the sake of accuracy, the model technically comes from New Delhi-based Maruti Suzuki and made its debut today at Auto Expo 2023 in India. It's still the ladder-frame off-roader we all appreciate, but now significantly bigger to accommodate the rear doors providing access to a far more spacious interior cabin.

While the kei car version of the Jimny 3-Door sold in Japan is 3,395 millimeters (133.7 inches) long, the global model stretches to 3,645 mm (143.5 in). This newly added 5-Door measures 3,985 mm (157 in). Its wheelbase has been elongated to 2,590 mm (102 in), thus making it a substantial 340 mm (13.3 in) longer than that of the 3-Door variant. Maruti Suzuki says the vehicle is 1,645 mm (64.8 in) wide and stands 1,720 mm (67.7 in) tall, with both figures matching those of the international Jimny 3-Door.

2023 Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

9 Photos

It retains the upright and boxy styling of the donor car and gets a black roof to contrast the Kinetic Yellow main color. Flared wheel arches, round headlights, slatted front grille, exposed rear hinges, and off-road tires are some of the familiar traits inherited from the 3-Door model. It sits on 15-inch wheels with 195/80 rubber and has a rear-mounted spare wheel with a black cover.

The interior has been largely carried over from the standard Jimny, right down to the grab handle on the passenger side of the dashboard and the faux exposed bolts. The Indian-spec model gets a rear bench that can accommodate up to three passengers. With the rear seats up, it has a cargo capacity of 208 liters (7.3 cubic feet), which can be expanded to 332 liters (11.7 cubic feet) after folding the bench.

Goodies include a nine-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, and an Arkamys sound system. On the safety side, the 5-Door has hill hold and hill descent assist, along with six airbags, ESP, and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).

Power comes from a mild-hybrid 1.5-liter gasoline engine producing 105 hp at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm (99 lb-ft) at 4,400 rpm delivered to a four-wheel-drive system. Gearbox choices include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque-converter automatic. Suzuki Jimny 5-Door owners will be able to choose from 2WD-high, 4WD-high, and 4WD-low modes for some serious off-roading courtesy of a 36-degree approach angle, a 24-degree breakover angle, a 50-degree departure angle, and a 210-mm ground clearance.

Maruti Suzuki will assemble the Jimny 5-Door at the Gurugram plant and is already taking orders in India where it'll go on sale in May. Other markets will follow, including Africa, Australia, and Latin America.