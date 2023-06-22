Suzuki currently sells one of the cutest new cars around the world. Unfortunately, the Jimny isn’t available in the United States but it is sold in many other regions around the globe. Malaysia, one of the newest markets for the off-roader, now has its own limited edition Jimny and it looks absolutely awesome. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Suzuki Malaysia admits this is a purely aesthetic upgrade for the Jimny but it surely gives the small crossover a more appealing appearance. The Jimny Rhino Edition comes with Rhino decals and a vintage radiator grille. The same theme can be found on the spare tire cover at the back with matching red mud flaps.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny Rhino

16 Photos

In fact, not all improvements are purely visual. There’s a new protection panel for the differential along with additional side and front bumper aluminum cladding. It should protect the Jimny from minor impacts during off-road exercises.

Hop inside the cabin and you’ll find a familiar atmosphere enhanced by new DLX floor mats and an all-black color scheme. It may look boring at a glance but Suzuki says it embodies simplicity and durability. A touchscreen in the center console provides access to Apple CarPlay, while the rear 50:50 split seats can be transformed into a flat load bed for additional cargo.

No changes can be found under the hood. This means the Jimny Rhino is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated gas engine delivering 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and 96 pound-feet (130 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels thanks to Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro system with low gears. The four-cylinder mill is mated exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox in this configuration.

Suzuki Malaysia has plans to sell just 30 copies of the Jimny Rhino Edition making it a pretty rare and possibly desirable off-roader. Prices start at $37,795 ( 174,900 Malaysian Ringgits) and interestingly, you can also order the visual upgrades in the form of an add-on kit for existing Jimny vehicles.