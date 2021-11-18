Compact pickup trucks are becoming popular again. But if you want even something smaller, you'll need to look for used examples of trucks from yesteryears. Or, you can buy this – the Yomper 4x4 Suzuki Jimny-based pickup, made by Samson Engineering Limited in the UK.

Based on the third generation of the Jimny, you can expect the Yomper truck to be as cute as a button and you'd be right. However, it's not as simple as tearing the rear cabin off the chassis and slapping on a bed; the work employed was a lot more.

The Yomper 4x4 is available in five flavors but what you see here are just two of them. The JMV225B Bergan is more of a play truck, with body-color rear panels and bedliner. The JMV275 Commercial, on the other hand, was built as a workhorse. Both versions are equally capable, able to carry up to 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) and tow up to 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds).

Stripped down to the bones, the Yomper 4x4 gets a full overhaul to ensure the quality of the build. Every oily bit underneath has been replaced, plus the brakes were even converted to disc ones. Adjustable GAZ shocks and high-quality poly bush kits with castor correction take care of the dampening, giving the Jimny truck additional 50 millimeters (2 inches) of lift.

This isn't the first time we've seen a Suzuki Jimny pickup conversion. In fact, a Suzuki dealer in New Zealand converted some of its base models into a truck before, though that one's based on the current model.

The Yomper 4x4 is said to be three years in the making, so it's safe to say the startup company wants to sell its initial builds before it can move forward. That said, ready-made samples are currently for sale on the company's website, with the JMV225B Bergan selling for £16,995 ($22,943) while the JMV275 Commercial goes for £17,995 (24,293).