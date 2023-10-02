New teaser images provide our best look yet at the upcoming Renault Kardian. The B-segment crossover is scheduled to break cover in Brazil at the end of the month. The fresh photos show the model’s silhouette, front-end design, and emblem.

The Kardian will be the first Renault model to wear the automaker’s new front-end design language outside Europe. Its face will feature the automaker’s redesigned logo in the grille and its unique lighting signature.

Gallery: Renault Kardian Teased

3 Photos

The photos aren’t very revealing, but some Photoshop work uncovered additional details. The crossover has slim headlights at the top of its face, with gray plastic inserts in the bumper likely housing the fog lights, which appear to bookend a trapezoidal lower grille opening.

The profile photo reveals the crossover’s roof bars and familiar-looking rear fenders. Rumors suggest the Kardian is Renault’s version of the Dacia Sandero Stepway, the high-riding alternative to the hatch with a handful of “rugged” upgrades such as a raised ride height, integrated skid plates, plastic fender arches, and more.

The third teaser image is a close-up of the new badge in the crossover’s diamond-detailed grille. The new crossover is shorter than 13.62 feet (4.15 meters), and Renault touts the model’s “high ground clearance.”

The last time Renault teased the crossover was in August. The automaker showed off the crossover’s liftgate, revealing the model word mark underneath the new badge, a portion of the taillights, and the roof spoiler.

If the Kardian and Sandero Stepway are siblings, then the two will also likely share powertrain lineups, and Dacia doesn’t offer anything with a lot of power. It dropped the diesel for the Sandero, selling it with an entry-level 1.0-liter engine making 65 horsepower and a turbocharged 0.9-liter cranking out 90 hp. Don’t expect Renault to offer anything electrified.

The launch of the new Kardian will coincide with Renault detailing its new strategy for international markets. The new model will launch in South America before Renault expands its availability elsewhere. The new Kardian is the start of a new product offensive from the brand outside of Europe. Renault will unveil the Kardian on October 25 in Rio de Janeiro.