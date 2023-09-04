The fifth generation Renault Scenic has been revealed as an all-electric people mover bearing the E-Tech badge and sitting on the same CMF-EV platform as the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya European compact EVs.

Set to be built at Renault’s Douai ElectricCity Factory, the all-new Scenic E-Tech will reach dealerships on the Old Continent at the beginning of next year with a choice of two zero-emissions powertrains, both powered by LG nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries.

The Standard range version comes with a front-mounted electric motor that makes 125 kilowatts (170 horsepower) and 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque and draws juice from a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can offer over 260 miles (420 kilometers) of driving range (in the WLTP cycle).

Gallery: 2024 Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

34 Photos

DC fast charging can be done at up to 130 kW, the 0 to 62 miles per hour sprint is achieved in 9.3 seconds, and the top speed is 93 mph (150 kilometers per hour) for this trim.

The High range Scenic E-Tech comes with a more potent motor that makes 160 kW (220 hp) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, all while receiving electrons from a bigger, 87 kWh pack that enables an estimated range of over 385 miles (620 km) on the WLTP cycle. DC fast charging is possible at up to 150 kW in this case, the sprint to 62 mph takes 8.4 seconds, while the top speed is 105 mph (170 kph). With this being said, both variants can be charged on AC power at up to 22 kW.

What’s interesting is that both battery packs are made up of individual modules that can be easily changed and repaired individually, Renault says. Furthermore, the French automaker claims that there are no rare earths in the electronics, battery, and motor of the new Scenic, just like the Zoe and Megane E-Tech before it.

When environmental credentials are considered, the fifth-gen Scenic packs a pretty punch, integrating up to 80 percent recycled material for the dashboard structure, 26 percent recycled materials for the cockpit, carpets made from 97 percent recycled plastic bottles, headlining made from 99.5 percent recycled plastic bottles, and no leather anywhere.

The Solarbay opacifying panoramic glass roof is also made from 50 percent waste material, while 37 percent of the car’s entire ferrous components are made from recycled materials. The hood and doors are up to 40 percent recycled aluminum, with Renault employing a closed-loop system where waste material is sorted, compacted, and sent back to the supplier, which feeds it back into its production line.

Inside, the all-new Scenic E-Tech Electric features seating for five and a completely flat floor, as well as up to 38.7 liters of storage spaces scattered throughout the cabin. The rear armrest has 3.6 liters of storage on its own and includes fold-out stands for smartphones or tablets, two drink holders, and two USB-C outlets.

Measuring 175.9 inches (4,470 millimeters) long, 73.3 in (1,864 mm) wide, and 61.8 in (1,571 mm) tall, the brand-new Renault Scenic has a trunk capacity of 545 liters and weighs 4,060 pounds (1,842 kilograms) in the case of the 87-kWh version.

Up front, the so-called OpenR Link digital cockpit is made up of two screens: a 12.3-inch horizontal TFT screen behind the steering wheel and a 12-inch vertical touchscreen in the middle of the console that displays content for over 50 apps, including Google Maps. It’s also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with both wired and wireless connections.

Safety-wise, the new family EV comes with over 30 driver assistance systems and safety features, including context-aware adaptive cruise control, Stop & Go, and lane centering.