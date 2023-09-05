In the age of the crossover, Renault is determined to give people an alternative by keeping the multi-purpose vehicle alive. Unveiled at the 2023 IAA Mobility in Munich, the new Grand Kangoo offers maximum practicality at an affordable price tag for those who haven't been bitten by the SUV bug just yet. Naturally, the new MPV based on the third-generation Kangoo launched in 2020 and comes with a modular interior featuring seven individual seats.

One of the most versatile vehicles attending this year's IAA, the 2024 Grand Kangoo also doubles as a van since you can remove the three seats from the middle row as well as the two seats from the rear row. Doing so will increase the cargo capacity from 17.6 cubic feet or 500 liters (when all the seats are installed) to a whopping 132.4 cu ft or 3,750 l, provided the front passenger seat is folded down.

2024 Renault Grand Kangoo

33 Photos

Getting in and out of the third row is a breeze thanks to dual sliding doors measuring 32.6 inches (83 centimeters) or 7.1 in (18 cm) more compared to the standard Kangoo. With five seats featuring ISOFIX, the Grand Kangoo is one of the most family-friendly vehicles money can buy. Renault says there are no fewer than 1,024 seat configurations since you can not only remove those five seats but also fold as well as slide them fore and aft.

Items as long as 122.4 in (3.11 m) can be stored inside the cabin after folding down the front passenger seat. Throughout the cabin, there are over 2 cu ft (58 l) of storage space, including a sliding drawer and storage trays under the second row of seats. Rearmost passengers have plenty of headroom thanks to the flat roofline and benefit from 6.5 in (164 mm) of knee room. Renault plans to sell the 2024 Kangoo with a glazed tailgate as standard but also with 2/3-1/3 glazing and hinged rear doors.

Buyers will get to pick from gasoline, diesel, or electric powertrains. The new MPV can be equipped with a 130-hp gas engine linked to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The 95-hp diesel only works with a six-speed manual. As for the EV variant, it gets an electric motor with 121 horsepower (90 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Grand Kangoo E-Tech has a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 45 kWh, which is enough to last for up to 165 miles (265 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. Once you're out of juice, the DC charger adds 106 miles (170 kilometers) of range in 27 minutes or 50 miles (80 kilometers) in 10 minutes thanks to 80-kW power. Using an AC charger will replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 2 hours and 40 minutes. The battery pack is guaranteed for eight years or 99,419 miles (160,000 kilometers). Should the capacity fall below 70 percent in this interval, Renault will replace it free of charge.

Other goodies include a heat pump, reversing camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, along with electric rear windows and the EasyLink infotainment system. Renault will begin to take orders late this year and start deliveries in early 2024. The Grand Kangoo is going to be assembled at the Maubeuge plant in northern France.