Keep an eye out for colorful Hyundai and Genesis art cars driving in Manhattan from September 17 through 22. The vehicles are on the road during the UN General Assembly High-level Week 2023 to promote the bid by Busan, South Korea, to host the 2030 World Expo.

The 20 art cars include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Genesis G80 Electrified. Their bodies feature graffiti-inspired wraps from the artist Jay Flow with the message "Busan Is Ready." Waves and cartoon characters are frequent motifs in the designs.

Gallery: Hyundai Genesis Art Cars In Manhattan

8 Photos

Timing the art cars' display with UN General Assembly High-level Week 2023 means that it's possible that global leaders and other dignitaries can get the message of promoting the World Expo bid. In addition to driving around, there will also be an exhibition at the Genesis House New York in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.

The Genesis House includes a Korean restaurant, a library, a lounge, and a tea pavilion. The brand also displays its vehicles there and uses the space for holding special events.

Hyundai Motor Group previously brought art cars to promote Busan's effort to Jakarta, Indonesia, during the ASEAN Summit and to New Delhi, India, during G20-related events. The company has promoted the bid using short-form videos and infographics on social media.

The Bureau International des Expositions regulates and oversees World Expos, previously known as World's Fairs. The goal is to improve human knowledge by showcasing scientific, technological, economic, and social progress.

The last World Expo took place in Dubai from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The next one will be in Osaka, Japan, from April 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025.

Three cities are competing to host the 2030 World Expo – Busan, South Korea; Rome, Italy; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Bureau International des Expositions will select the winner in November 2023 through a vote by the BIE Member States.

