The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards organization unveils its list of 2024 candidates. Twenty-five vehicles have earned the distinction of being considered the "Best of 2024" by NACTOY, following a rigorous selection process. The announcement occurred during a press conference at the Detroit Auto Show at the Huntington Place Convention Center.

A total of 10 cars, 5 trucks, and 10 SUVs make the cut for this year’s competition. In a press release, the organizers explain that each NACTOY juror employs their own unique method for evaluating the "Best of 2024" vehicles. The journey towards determining the winners will continue in October when many of these 50 jurors will gather in Michigan for an annual comparison drive. The unveiling of the finalists is scheduled for November 16 in Los Angeles, with the winners' announcement set to take place at a special event in metro Detroit on January 4, 2024.

This year's list includes eight electric models, ranging from the first-ever BMW i5 to the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Kia EV9. Without further ado, these are the candidates for this year’s NACTOY awards:

Car of the Year

BMW 5 Series

BMW i5

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Ford Mustang

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Ford Ranger

Ford Super Duty

GMC Canyon

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Dodge Hornet

Genesis Electrified GV70

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Kona

Kia EV9

Mazda CX-90

Toyota Grand Highlander

Volvo EX30

“The value of these awards is in the expertise and diverse perspectives of our jurors. We all evaluate vehicles in a different way. In the end, we come to a consensus. The vehicles on this list are worthy of further evaluation, and we look forward to spending more time driving them, learning more about them, and comparing them with the competition,” said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert.

Last year's NACTOY awards saw two electric models winning their respective categories. The Acura Integra secured the title of Best Car, the Ford F-150 Lightning was crowned Best Truck, and the Kia EV6 emerged victorious as the Best SUV.