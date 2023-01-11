Listen to this article

It's finally time to learn the winners of the North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year awards. The announcement will be today at 10:55 AM EST in Detroit, Michigan.

The organizers released the list of finalists in November. The vehicles competing for North American Car of the Year are:

The North American Truck of the Year competitors are:

The models up for North American Utility of the Year are:

This marks the first time that an electric vehicle is a finalist in all three categories. Having six EVs competing for the awards is also a new record.

The NACTOY jury consists of 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. Each year, they start with a list of new or substantially updated vehicles. They whittle down this long list to a group of semi-finalists and eventually three models in each category that are up for the award.

In 2022, the Honda Civic won the North American Car of the Year. The Ford Maverick was North American Truck of the Year, and the Bronco scored the North American Utility of the Year award.