This year's Monterey Car Week in California will be jam-packed with debuts, and Mercedes-Benz is joining the fun. The automaker will reveal the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT to the world during the Pebble Beach festivities, and that's not all. A new special-edition Mercedes-AMG SL will also debut, possibly as a nod to Mercedes' Manufaktur customization program.

The news comes as something of a surprise, as we previously heard from Autocar that the new-gen AMG GT would debut in September. Instead, the latest grand tourer from AMG will bring its familiar-yet-different styling to the glitz and glamour of Pebble Beach. As we've seen in numerous spy photos, the GT still features a long hood with a short fastback roof and wide haunches, giving it a properly sporty stance.

Underneath, however, is a larger car with 2+2 seating to better compete with the Porsche 911. All-wheel-drive is coming, and while a V8 is expected under the hood at launch, plug-in hybrid models should follow.

Joining the AMG GT on the debut stage will be a special edition Mercedes-AMG SL. This comes as a surprise, and for the moment, Mercedes isn't offering even the smallest teaser as to what it might entail. The current SL-Class debuted in 2021 for the 2022 model year, offering buyers a choice of turbo-four or V8 power in a decidedly gorgeous convertible body. The only clue we have to the nature of this new edition lies with Mercedes' press release, which mentions the SL in conjunction with the company's Manufaktur customization service. As such, it could showcase some of the extensive options available to buyers through the program.

New cars won't be the only attraction-getters at the Mercedes booth for Monterey Car Week. Concept cars in the form of the Vision One-Eleven and the Project Mondo G will be on-hand, and numerous heritage vehicles will offer a look at the automaker's lengthy history. Among them will be a pair of W 06 models, including a 1927 Model S and a 1930 Model SS Cabriolet. These historic vehicles will lead the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance on August 17.

Mercedes tells us the special edition SL will be announced early in the week ahead of the new AMG GT reveal, slated for the evening of August 18.

