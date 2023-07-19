Mercedes unveiled the SL back in October 2021 and yet we still must wait a bit more for its coupe sibling. In the meantime, AMG has shared preliminary details about the second-generation, two-door GT in an interview with Autocar. As expected, the Porsche 911 rival will be going through some massive changes since the new sports car is going to be bigger and heavier by accommodating a 2+2 cabin layout and an all-wheel-drive system.

Sharing the Modular Sport Architecture platform with the SL, the new AMG GT Coupe will unsurprisingly be stiffer than the roadster after adding a fixed metal roof. It'll also receive bespoke tuning for the double-wishbone front suspension and the multi-link rear. It's getting the same nine-speed automatic transmission as the convertible, along with a fully variable AWD and manual shifting.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Spy Photos

19 Photos

According to AMG CEO Michael Schiebe, the upcoming is just as focused as the outgoing model while being more spacious and easier to live with thanks to the increased dimensions. He went on to say it's still a "supercar with an ability to excite and engage the driver on a very high level" while providing "greater comfort and ease of use." If you're wondering about the interior, yes, it'll be essentially carried over from the SL.

The initial versions will be offered strictly with a V8 engine developed to meet Euro 7 regulations, so look for GT 55 and GT 63 models to echo the top-tier SLs. However, Schiebe suggested electrified derivatives are in the pipeline but won't be available at first. Instead, AMG will wait until emissions regulations get stricter. Spy shots have shown prototypes being tested with a plug-in hybrid by featuring a charging port on the rear bumper, so we know a PHEV is planned.

It's unclear at this point whether AMG will dare to put a four-cylinder engine in the new GT to echo the SL43. The base variant of the roadster has the same M139l with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger as seen in the new C63 and GLC 63 S E Performance models. In the entry-level Sport Leicht, it's good for 381 horsepower (284 kilowatts) at 6,750 rpm and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) starting at 3,250 rpm. The rear-wheel-drive SL43 is technically a mild-hybrid since it has a starter-generator setup offering a temporary boost of 14 hp (10 kW).

Following a less-than-ideal preview at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new AMG GT Coupe will break cover in September. It means we're likely going to see it at IAA Munich and/or the Detroit Auto Show scheduled to take place later the same month. Earlier this month, Mercedes revealed the car behind closed doors during the AMG GT Live Sneak Preview event at home in Affalterbach at which participants had to pay €450 to check out the new sports car.