Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Beefy BMW M5 Touring Makes Spy Photo Debut Looking Imposing

The BMW M5 Touring is coming back for the new generation of the 5 Series. This one wears a camouflage wrap, but a few exposed areas show the eye-catching green body underneath the camo.

BMW M5 Touring first spy photos
Cupra Born EV Hatch Spied With Redesigned Front Bumper, Weird Wheel Sensors

Cupra is working on updates for its Born EV hatchback. The styling changes only appear to be at the nose.

Cupra Born Redesign Spy Shots
DS 3 E-Tense Spied Looking Sporty With Wide Wheels, Big Brakes

DS is working on another upgrade for the DS 3 after just introducing improvements last year. The styling changes appear to be very minor. The only tweaks appear to be at the front end, but there are also mechanical tweaks to the wheels and brakes.

Sporty DS 3 E-Tense Spy Photos
2024 Ford F-150 Spied Again Without Camo, This Time In Lariat Trim

Ford continues to test the new F-150 without camouflage. Here, we're looking at mid-range Lariat grade with its revised headlights and four-bar grille.

2024 Ford F-150 Side View Spy Photo
2025 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Spied With Updated Interior

These spy shots provide a great look inside the upcoming Lamborghini Urus PHEV. It has a revised center console and redesigned air vents. The lower screen seems to be bigger than on the current version.

2025 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid spy photo
Next-Gen Nissan Kicks Spied With Redesigned Fascias, Sleeker Greenhouse

Nissan loads this next-gen Kicks with camouflage to keep the public from seeing it. The overall physical footprint appears bigger than the existing model. The styling, especially the face, appears to have a revolutionary redesign.

Next-Generation Nissan Kicks Spy Photo
2024 Porsche Panamera Spied On Nurburgring With Camouflaged Headlights

For some reason, Porsche put fake headlight decals on this Panamera development vehicle, but they're really obvious. It also appears to have big brakes and black tape around the taillights. An active rear spoiler is also on the tail.

2024 Porsche Panamera facelift new spy photo
2024 Skoda Superb Spied Testing At Nurburgring, Debuts In November

The new Skoda Superb looks a lot like the current one in these spy shots. There's a revised front bumper, and the grille appears more upright. The headlights and taillights are also new.

2024 Skoda Superb Nurburgring Spy Photos
2024 Kia Sorento Spied Out In The Open Without Any Camouflage

Following closely with the Hyundai Santa Fe debut, Kia's SUV recently made a soft debut with just a few official photos of the exterior coming from the South Korean brand this week. This spy video, however, gives us a much clearer look at the forthcoming facelift. And it offers some context as to how it will look in the real world.

2024 Kia Sorento
