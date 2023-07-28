Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The BMW M5 Touring is coming back for the new generation of the 5 Series. This one wears a camouflage wrap, but a few exposed areas show the eye-catching green body underneath the camo.

Cupra is working on updates for its Born EV hatchback. The styling changes only appear to be at the nose.

DS is working on another upgrade for the DS 3 after just introducing improvements last year. The styling changes appear to be very minor. The only tweaks appear to be at the front end, but there are also mechanical tweaks to the wheels and brakes.

Ford continues to test the new F-150 without camouflage. Here, we're looking at mid-range Lariat grade with its revised headlights and four-bar grille.

These spy shots provide a great look inside the upcoming Lamborghini Urus PHEV. It has a revised center console and redesigned air vents. The lower screen seems to be bigger than on the current version.

Nissan loads this next-gen Kicks with camouflage to keep the public from seeing it. The overall physical footprint appears bigger than the existing model. The styling, especially the face, appears to have a revolutionary redesign.

For some reason, Porsche put fake headlight decals on this Panamera development vehicle, but they're really obvious. It also appears to have big brakes and black tape around the taillights. An active rear spoiler is also on the tail.

The new Skoda Superb looks a lot like the current one in these spy shots. There's a revised front bumper, and the grille appears more upright. The headlights and taillights are also new.

Following closely with the Hyundai Santa Fe debut, Kia's SUV recently made a soft debut with just a few official photos of the exterior coming from the South Korean brand this week. This spy video, however, gives us a much clearer look at the forthcoming facelift. And it offers some context as to how it will look in the real world.