DS Automobiles launched the updated DS 3 last year, improving the powertrain. However, new spy shots show the automaker isn’t finished with the model. The pictures captured a sportier version of the electric crossover high-altitude testing in Europe.

Judging from the camouflage, DS isn’t making significant styling changes, with the bulk of the updates at the front. The electric crossover will feature a new grille design that should coincide with other changes to the face. DS extended the chrome accents under the headlights and hid the central lower bumper opening.

The crossover lacks camouflage across the rest of its body, as it doesn’t appear DS will make any big styling changes elsewhere. The only other indicators this DS 3 E-Tense differs from the standard model are its larger brake discs, red calipers, and wider wheels. It appears the crossover wears Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires measuring 275/45 and mounted on 20-inch rims, but the photos are a bit blurry.

It’s unclear what kind of powertrain upgrades DS will make to the model. The automaker updated it in 2022, giving the vehicle a more powerful 156-horsepower electric motor that makes 191 pound-feet of torque. The crossover also received a new, larger 54.0-kilowatt-hour battery (50.8 kWh is useable) that delivers up to 250 miles of range on the WLTP standard.

The sportier DS 3 E-Tense should arrive with more power and a larger battery to compensate for that increased energy usage. The spy photos don’t show off the car’s cabin, but there shouldn’t be any significant changes inside. The model could receive unique branding, software with new graphics, and bespoke trim pieces. DS Automobiles previewed its future interiors in June, but we don’t expect that kind of radical change in the DS 3 yet.

We don’t know when the automaker could reveal the new DS 3 E-Tense variant. The French brand announced a few years ago that it would become a completely electric brand starting in 2024, and adding a sporty EV would undoubtedly help spice up the lineup at a very competitive time in the industry.

The camouflage isn’t particularly thick or concealing, but it could be a while before DS pulls off the cover. We wouldn’t be shocked if it didn’t debut until sometime early next year, but we also wouldn’t mind being surprised before the end of 2023.