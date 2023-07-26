Lamborghini has already announced the Urus will gain a charging port at some point in 2024. Until then, the company is keeping busy with the pure ICE version you can't actually order anymore since the entire production run has already been sold ahead of schedule. There's still a lot of testing that needs to be done for the electrified version, and our spies have now stumbled upon a prototype at work. It had quite a few changes, inside and out.

Compared to the current Urus S and Urus Performante, the PHEV has a mildly updated center console with a new look for the air vents and different shortcut buttons between the two screens. We're being told the lower display is slightly bigger and there are likely changes to the driver's display to show the PHEV-related information. The trim on the door cards and dashboard is being freshened up from what we can tell.

2025 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid spy photos

15 Photos

Stepping outside the prototype, there are more significant changes since the headlights have a new shape and different graphics. Despite the camouflage, it's obvious the 2025 Urus PHEV will have a redesigned front bumper, a prominent rear spoiler, and possibly updated taillights. The high-performance SUV will retain the quad exhaust system and will get neon green brake calipers by the looks of it.

As to what will power it, the twin-turbo V8 is likely to stay, joined by an electric motor. For what it's worth, Porsche is working on a PHEV V8 Cayenne with over 700 horsepower and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. The two high-end SUVs are not only mechanically related by riding on the MLB Evo platform, but they're also built in the same place at the VW Group's Bratislava plant in Slovakia.

Logic tells us the Lamborghini will have the edge given its positioning in the hierarchy and the significant premium a Urus commands over the Cayenne. Further down the line, the folks from Sant'Agata Bolognese have already announced the second-gen Urus will be out around 2029 as a pure EV.