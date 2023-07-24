New spy photos show Nissan is readying the next-generation Kicks crossover. The camouflage wrap hides its design details, but the model will receive a thorough refresh, with multiple styling changes readily noticeable.

The new Nissan Kicks looks slightly bigger, but it’s unclear if it rides on a new platform. The front end appears more upright and square compared to the sloped nose of the current crossover, with the headlights positioned further forward that sit atop a completely redesigned face.

Gallery: Next-Generation Nissan Kicks Spy Photo

8 Photos

Along the side, the Kicks gets a sleeker greenhouse shape, resulting in a sporty-looking rear end. Nissan also repositioned the side mirrors to the body. There’s still some sporty playfulness in the rear-end design with the prominent roof spoiler and the chunky liftgate, which Nissan bookends with new taillights.

There are no interior photos, but we expect Nissan to redesign it alongside the exterior. A digital instrument cluster and the latest infotainment software should be on the list of upgrades for the revamped Kicks, alongside a new dash and center console layout. It should come packed with safety features, too, and creature comforts like Apple CarPlay.

We don’t know what kind of powertrain Nissan will offer in the updated model. Powering the current Kicks in the US is Nissan’s 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque in the compact crossover, paired with the brand’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission. It’s only available in front-wheel drive.

Nissan offers the current model with a hybrid powertrain, but it’s unavailable in the US. The redesigned version would allow Nissan to offer it here for the first time. The company might also add all-wheel drive to the model’s list of options, which could help it become the perfect replacement for the discontinued Rogue Sport with its slightly larger footprint.

The updated design, new technology, and larger footprint could increase the model’s low starting price, threatening its position on our list of the most affordable vehicles of the year. The entry-level 2023 Nissan Kicks starts at $21,925 (prices include the $1,335 shipping and handling charge), with the 2023 Rogue offering plenty of room for the cost to creep up, starting at $30,745.

Nissan hasn’t provided a debut date for the new Kicks. However, we believe it could happen before the end of the year. In the meantime, we hope future test vehicles lose some of the camouflage so we can begin deciphering the new design. We also hope to see photos of the cabin.