The next-gen BMW M5 will get a Touring wagon variant, and a new teaser reveals its silhouette. The long-rood model will arrive in 2024.

BMW promises the M5 Touring offers "uncompromising long-distance comfort and impressive spaciousness." The company also confirms that it uses a partially electrified drivetrain. This setup is allegedly related to what's in the BMW XM, which consists of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, an electric motor, and a 29.5-kilowatt-hour battery. The Label Red version of the SUV makes 735 horsepower and 735 pound-feet of torque, but the output for the M5 family is still a mystery.

BMW plans to begin on-road testing of the M5 Touring in just a few days. The development will take place on public roads around Munich, at the M GmbH headquarters in Garching, Germany, and at the Nürburgring.

Spy shots and renderings give us a good idea of how the new M5 looks. The front fascia has triangular openings in the corners. Angled inlets create a complex trapezoidal element in the center with a pair of rectangular sections. Development vehicles have partially closed kidney grilles, but we expect them to be open when the production model arrives.

The M5 Touring would have four exhaust pipes like over M vehicles at the back. The extended roof and hatchback should provide more space in the back for hauling cargo.

We don't yet have photos inside the new M5, but the cabin for the standard 5 Series should be a good guide of what to expect. It features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. Thicker bolsters for the seats and revised trim are potential changes for the sporty model.

This won't be the first M5 wagon. BMW introduced the first one in 1992 and launched another for the V10-powered model in 2007.

The new M5 Touring will have competition from its German rivals. Spy shots show that Audi is working on a refreshed RS6 Avant with a more aggressive body than the current one. We don't yet have confirmation of a new E63 wagon coming, but spy shots show the brand at least working on an E53 variant.