We first spotted a camouflaged Cupra Born in September 2022. The electric hatchback only debuted in May 2021, so seeing a redesigned test vehicle so soon after launch left us perplexed. Fast forward to today, and new spy photos show the Spanish performance brand continuing to test a refreshed model variant that is still concealing its secrets.

It feels too soon for the model's mid-cycle redesign, but Cupra is clearly rethinking the Born's looks. Camouflage covers the entire front clip, but most changes appear on the lower bumper, which features new vertical intakes pushed to the corners. These new slats likely frame a reshaped grille opening below a tweaked nose.

Gallery: Cupra Born Spy Shots

18 Photos

The only camouflage at the rear covers a portion of the full-width taillight element, the badge, and the area immediately around the marking. Nothing else looks out of place at the back compared to the Born on sale now. However, this test vehicle is sporting some strange sensors on the wheel center caps and a bold sign on the hatch that reads "Bremsen Test" in German (Brake Test), which only adds to the mystery.

The redesigned Cupra in the photos above could be more than just the model's mid-cycle refresh. The Born is closely related to the Volkswagen ID.3, which will get a potent, dual-motor performance GTX version with all-wheel drive. While Cupra hasn't confirmed it is working on an AWD variant, the model's relation to the ID.3 could spawn a sporty Born version.

Rumors point to the ID.3 GTX borrowing the ID.4 GTX's 295-horsepower dual-motor setup, and if that's the case, it could also power the Cupra. The bite-size Born debuted with a single electric motor sending up to 228 horsepower to the rear wheels, leaving plenty of room for something sportier with more power.

Even if the Born has no dual-motor version in the works, Cupra appears to be working on the mid-cycle redesign following the ID.3. We don't know when it will debut. The new ID.3 GTX is expected to break cover in 2023, and we're already into the year's second half. We could see Cupra reveal the redesigned Born within the next six months, putting even more distance between the model’s original debut and the arrival of the updated version.