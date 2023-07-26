A total of 309,884 new Porsches were delivered to customers last year, 34,142 of which were new Panameras. The luxury sedan was outsold by its Taycan electric sibling, though that doesn’t mean there’s no room in the Stuttgart-based automaker’s range for a combustion-powered executive saloon. In fact, Porsche is working on a refresh for the existing Panamera while it seems to be generally undecided regarding the long-term future of the moniker.

The company is currently at the Nurburgring with the overhauled Panamera, which is doing intense testing around the track. Just earlier today, our photographers caught a prototype of the model driven by what appears to be a professional test driver. He didn’t pay much attention to our secret spies and kept pushing the 2024 Panamera to its limits.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Panamera facelift new spy photos

8 Photos

The prototype depicted in the gallery above isn’t completely new to us. We spied the very same car in May this year and it seems that Porsche isn’t ready to get rid of some of the disguise. There may be changes to the disguise at the front but all you need to know is that this isn’t the actual size and shape of the headlights. This four-point setup that sneaks through that camo foil is likely Porsche’s HD Matrix Design LED technology that debuted on the latest Cayenne.

What else is worth pointing out? To us, this looks like a low-riding Panamera prototype with large brakes, which probably means it is a Turbo model. There’s some black tape around the taillights hinting at minor visual tweaks to the rear lighting clusters. Also, the active rear spoiler is deployed and that’s because that test vehicle was snapped at high speed.

The similarities between the latest Cayenne and the upcoming mid-cycle facelift for the Panamera won’t end with the new headlights. Previous spy photos already showed the cabin of the refreshed sedan and it appeared to feature a similar screen-rich layout as the luxury SUV. If the improvements are indeed borrowed from the Cayenne, this would mean a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.6-inch driver's display, and an optional 10.9-inch extra screen on the passenger side of the dashboard.