The first-ever Mercedes-Benz CLE made its debut in coupe and convertible forms earlier this month. The duo replaces both the outgoing C-Class (coupe and cabrio) and E-Class (coupe and cabrio) in the company’s lineup and is going to receive new additions to the range in the coming months and years. The AMG-branded models are undeniably the most intriguing ones and we now have a pretty good idea of what the range-topper could look like.

Our pals from Motor.es made an exclusive preview of the upcoming CLE 63 AMG giving the coupe a Panamericana grille, wider air intakes in the bumper, AMG badges, bigger wheels, and a beautiful matte black exterior color. Our colleagues believe the performance two-door Merc won’t look very aggressive and will retain the standard CLE’s sleek and stylish overall design language. This isn’t really shocking considering no V8 engine is planned for the model.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Coupe New Spy Photos

19 Photos

Yes, you read that right. Even though the CLE has an available inline-six-cylinder engine, the model shares much of its underpinnings with the new C-Class. The latter has only four-cylinder mills in its lineup, including the AMG 63 variant with its electrified 2.0-liter four-pot. That powertrain is almost certainly going to power the CLE 63 AMG.

This isn’t necessarily bad news, though. In the C63, the plug-in hybrid setup with a peak output of 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque propels the car from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just around 3.3 seconds. Very similar performance can be expected for the two-door CLE coupe, although the convertible might be a touch slower considering its higher weight due to the foldable roof and the reinforcements of the body. The same engine is also planned for the new GLC / GLC Coupe in AMG 63 trim.

Spy photos and videos have already shown the Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 under development and we believe it won’t be long until we see the final product. A debut around the second half of next year seems possible but not confirmed at this point.