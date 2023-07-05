We thought this day would never come but Mercedes-Benz finally unveils its all-new CLE Coupe. After seeing countless spy photos of the new two-door hardtop from Stuttgart – the model that replaces both the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe – the automaker shows the 2024 CLE Coupe in its full glory before a market launch scheduled for early next year.

Let’s start with the big news – this isn’t just a C-Class with two doors. While the CLE shares the same 112.8-inch wheelbase with the C, it is longer by 4.0 inches for a total length of 191.0 inches. This makes it not only longer than the outgoing C-Class Coupe by 6.5 inches, but also longer than the E-Class Coupe by six-tenths of an inch. In addition, the two-door model is just 1.1 inches shorter than the long-wheelbase C-Class for China.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE

42 Photos

Wait, there’s more. As opposed to the four-cylinder-only engine range of the new C-Class, the CLE comes with an available six-cylinder powertrain. The CLE 450 4Matic has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six mill supported by an integrated starter generator for a peak output of 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This setup also includes a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, which has been redesigned for a lower weight compared to the corresponding component in the C-Class Coupe.

There’s also a base four-cylinder model in the United States. The CLE 300 4Matic is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo engine, also a mild hybrid, with 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This unit is mated to the same nine-speed automatic and the company’s proprietary 4Matic system. There’s no word regarding the performance of the two CLE versions for the US market besides the top speed, which is electronically limited to 130 miles per hour.

Compared to a regular C-Class Sedan, the new CLE Coupe sits six-tenths of an inch lower to the ground. The suspension layout includes four links per wheel at the front and a multi-link construction at the rear axle. Besides the standard suspension, Mercedes also offers a sportier option – standard on the six-cylinder model and optional with the AMG package for the four-cylinder model – with stiffer springs and more direct steering.

Design-wise, the 2024 CLE isn’t such a surprise as it features the same overall design language as the C-Class. However, details such as the more strongly inclined A-pillar, a shorter front overhang, and a slightly longer rear overhang, plus larger wheel arches give the two-door hardtop a more distinctive look.

The interior, in turn, is almost a carbon copy of the C-Class' cabin with a massive free-standing 12.3-inch display on the center console and another 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. The front seats are vastly different, however, with a design that is exclusive to the CLE featuring two speakers at the level of the headrests each as part of the standard Burmester premium audio system. For the first time in a Mercedes, the seats are unlocked with an elegant Nappa loop located at the upper edge of the backrest to provide access to the rear seats.

There’s no pricing available yet but Mercedes says it will have the 2024 CLE Coupe at its US dealers early next year. The CLE Cabriolet – the open-top version of the same car – will arrive at a later date. AMG-branded versions of both the coupe and the convertible are also currently under development.

Speaking of the CLE Cabriolet, accompanying the CLE Coupe's official photos are two shots showing both the coupe and the convertible models. The white car depicted below is our first look at the open-top replacement for the C-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Cabriolet that will most likely mirror the technology and engines of the CLE Coupe when it debuts.