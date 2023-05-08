Mercedes-Benz is in the process of simplifying its range of two-door vehicles. The SLC, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Convertible, and the AMG GT Roadster are all history now, but there’s a brand new model under development that will replace the coupe and cabriolet versions of the C-Class and E-Class. That new product is believed to be called the CLE-Class and it will eventually receive a range-topping AMG version.

That last statement isn’t just an assumption – a new video shows an AMG CLE 63 prototype lapping the Nurburgring with its fully camouflaged body. This is the hardtop version of the model and a convertible is also part of the plan. This isn’t the first case in which we see the fast coupe on the legendary track and the car looks very composed around the corners.

Gallery: New Mercedes-AMG CLE63 Coupe Spy Photos

15 Photos

There’s something missing, though. As you can hear for yourself from the video, there’s no V8 roar to accompany the tire squealing. That’s simply because even the hottest AMG-developed model from the CLE family won’t get an eight-cylinder mill under the hood. It is widely believed the CLE will share its underpinnings and tech with the C-Class – similar to the CLK years ago – and the 63-branded variant will most likely feature an electrified 2.0-liter powertrain.

If this is indeed true, that hybrid setup will use a turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine supported by an electric motor for a combined output of 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque. In the C63, that configuration is enough for a 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in just around 3.3 seconds, and the same number could also be expected for the CLE coupe and convertible. As a side note, the GLC / GLC Coupe in AMG 63 trim will also get the same powertrain.

We’ve seen quite a few prototypes of the CLE testing on different locations and we expect the regular models to start making their debuts later this year. We can’t confirm when the AMG-branded version will arrive but we suppose this won’t happen in 2023.