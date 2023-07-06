It was only yesterday when Mercedes-Benz unveiled the first-ever CLE Coupe and published just two photos of its convertible sibling. Today, the German automaker releases more shots with the open-top CLE, which will arrive on the market after the hardtop model. However, this isn't a full-blown debut but rather a detailed preview of the model.

While not much official information is currently available, we can confirm the CLE Cabriolet comes with a cloth foldable roof, just like its predecessors. As a reminder, the CLE in coupe and convertible forms launches as a replacement for both the C-Class Coupe / Cabriolet and E-Class Coupe / Cabriolet. This easily explains why the CLE is longer than the new C-Class Sedan and even a tad longer than the outgoing two-door E-Class.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

11 Photos

Under that red canopy, the interior of the CLE Cabriolet mimics the cabin of the CLE Coupe. However, there’s a striking red leather covering the seats and the door panels and making a visual connection with the soft top. The free-standing monitor in the center, the fully digital instrument cluster, and those gloss black capacitive touch buttons on the steering wheel are shared with the CLE Coupe, though.

Mercedes doesn’t say anything about the engine range of the convertible. In fact, the photos you see in the gallery above aren’t accompanied by an official press release, which probably means the full and official debut of the open-top Merc will come in a few months. Logic tells us the powertrain family will be shared between the two CLE members, meaning there will likely be a 3.0-liter six-cylinder mild-hybrid available for the CLE Cabriolet.

In the United States, the base engine for the new coupe is a 2.0-liter turbo with an integrated starter generator and a nine-speed automatic gearbox, good for 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The range-topping CLE 450 4Matic, in turn, has a 3.0-liter inline-six under the bonnet with 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of twist. There’s no manual transmission available regardless of the engine choice.

As a side note, it’s worth mentioning that Europe also gets a diesel engine. The CLE 220d is powered by a 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 197 hp sent to the rear wheels only. According to an EPA document, the US market will also get the AMG CLE 53 next year with the 3.0-liter engine of the GLE 53, where it produces 429 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. We've seen this car in prototype form testing on public roads.