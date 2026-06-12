Honda Recalls 880,000 SUVs For Wheels That Could Fall Off

The Breakdown Honda is recalling 880,000 SUVs because their rear wheels might fall off due to rust.

The recall affects the Honda Passport, Pilot, Ridgeline, and Acura MDX across several model years.

Rear subframe components were not properly painted to prevent corrosion.

Honda is recalling 880,000 SUVs because their rear wheels might fall off. Yikes. Their rear subframes might have been manufactured without adequate paint protection, possibly resulting in poor adhesion and peeling paint. In areas where de-icing salt is used on roads, the subframe may experience premature corrosion.

The recall affects the 2017-2023 Honda Ridgeline, the 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, the 2019-2023 Honda Passport, and the 2014-2020 Acura MDX. Corrosion is occurring at the suspension mounting points, and if it progresses, it will thin the material. This could result in a fracture or failure of the rear suspension.

According to the recall report, rear wheels could become misaligned or "inadequately retained," which is engineer-speak for your wheels falling off. This could affect the car’s handling and braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

Honda Ridgeline Photo by: cars_n_stuff3 & Honda

Honda Recall Timeline

Honda first learned of a potential issue with the rear subframes in December 2021. That is when it learned that there was a difference in paint quality between the supplier and Honda’s test conditions and began investigating.

Between November 2022 and September 2025, Honda monitored and surveyed vehicles in the US and Canadian markets for potential problems. On September 5, 2025, Honda Canada received the first report.

Honda analyzed the affected vehicles over the next several months and, in May 2026, determined to conduct a safety recall. The automaker is unaware of any warranty claims related to the issue and has no reports of any injuries or deaths

What do you think?

Honda will instruct owners to take their vehicles to a dealer where a service technician will install a reinforcement kit and repair or replace any subframe components as needed. The new components have improved paint and increased coating thickness.

Motor1’s Take: Honda’s latest recall shows there is a benefit to ensuring the quality of your product. If Honda had not learned nearly five years ago that the supplier painted parts out of spec, it might have known there could even be a potential problem. It's much better to visit the dealer first than the emergency room.

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