In the world of Mercedes-Benz, the ‘63’ moniker no longer means there’s a 6.3-liter engine under the hood. In some cases, there isn’t even an eight-cylinder mill in the engine compartment, and there are more new products coming that will make the switch to smaller electrified powertrains. The next-generation AMG GLC 63 Coupe is one of those products and we have new renderings that depict what it could look like.

Our friends at Kolesa.ru shared these two digital drawings with us showing the performance crossover with fully-fledged AMG treatment based on the most recent spy photos with the model. About a month ago, our photographers caught a prototype of the AMG GLC 63 Coupe testing at the Nurburgring with a camouflage covering the front and rear fascias. Not much was left to the imagination and the two renderings below take down all the disguise.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe renderings

2 Photos

From what we know so far, the new range-topping GLC Coupe will be slightly wider and longer than its predecessor and will feature a different face compared to the lesser models in the lineup. An AMG-specific grille, a modified front bumper with larger air intakes, wider side sills, and an aggressive diffuser with four exhaust pipes at the back are some of the visual tweaks that will come with the AMG 63 model.

Unfortunately, those touches won’t be matched by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the bonnet. Instead, the AMG GLC 63 Coupe will switch to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain shared with the new C63. If the numbers are identical, this would mean the sporty crossover should have 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque. The fast sedan does the 0-60 miles per hour sprint in just 3.3 seconds but we doubt the crossover will match this figure considering it is expected to weight a little more.

The debut date for the BMW X3 M competitor from Stuttgart hasn’t been confirmed yet but seeing how little camouflage the test prototype from April had, we expect a full and official reveal in the coming months.