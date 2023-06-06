Lexus is just days away from revealing the 2024 GX and TX. The automaker has been teasing the new SUVs over the last few weeks, and it now has two new photos to share ahead of the models' big debut on June 8.

The GX teaser shows the SUV splashing through water, which obscures the boxy design and chiseled styling. It builds off the other teasers, providing a glimpse of the entire vehicle and showing off the black spindle grille, narrow headlights, and two-tone roof.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus SUV Teasers

2 Photos

The GX will share its body-on-frame platform with the Toyota Land Cruiser, meaning the two could also share powertrains. However, nothing is certain, and a 2021 report alleged that the new GX would feature electrified engines.

The Lexus TX will be a new addition to the lineup, allegedly a fancier take on the Toyota Grand Highlander. The three-row model will slot below the GX and serve as a replacement for the short-lived RX L. However, the teaser shows the Lexus with unique front-end styling. The latest teaser reveals the TX’s distinctive headlights, hood, and grille design with curvier sheet metal. The two should also differ at the rear.

It is unclear how mechanically related the two will be. The Toyota features three available engines, and trademark filings suggested that Lexus could offer at least three powertrains for the TX. The Grand Highlander's range-topping powertrain is the Hybrid Max, which makes 392 horsepower.

Lexus has teased the TX’s interior, showing off three rows of seats and the door card. A portion of the infotainment screen was visible in the teaser, along with a Mark Levinson logo in the door’s upper speaker grille. The door card looks wholly unique in the Lexus.

June is turning out to be a busy month for the automaker. The GX and TX will debut just days after Lexus introduced the LBX, a new offering slotting below the UX in the lineup. It goes on sale in Europe next year. American buyers will have to find satisfaction with the new TX and the redesigned GX, which will learn more about soon enough.